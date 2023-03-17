Ukraine doesn’t yet allow Romania, the EU to check works carried out on Bystroye canal

Ukraine has not yet allowed Romania to measure the depth of the Bystroye canal after its recent controversial dredging works, claiming that the operation would pose risks due to mines in the area.

Notably, the Bystroye canal is entirely on the territory of Ukraine in an area not subject to military conflicts.

Furthermore, Ukraine has carried out dredging works on the Bystroye canal, and merchant ships are using it, all this despite the risks invoked by Ukraine when denying access to Romanian boats that were ready to measure, under EU supervision, the effects of the dredging works on the canal. Instead, Ukraine allowed Romania to measure the depth of the water on some segments (not the entire section) of the Chilia arm of the Danube that is on its territory.

This puts Romanian authorities into a particularly delicate situation after transport minister Sorin Grindeanu initially announced that the dredging works on Bystroye breached the bilateral agreements as it increased the depth from 3.5 metres to 6.5 metres.

The Romanian authorities said that they were not informed and did not agree with these works, and the Ambassador of Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give explanations.

(Photo source: Mykola Kalytchuk | Dreamstime.com)