Romania completes 48th Fighter Squadron with latest F-16 arrival from Norway

Romania received another F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway this week, completing the 48th Fighter Squadron with a full fleet of 16 fighter jets. The aircraft landed at the "General Emanoil Ionescu" 71st Air Base in Câmpia Turzii on Thursday, January 30.

The acquisition is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing Romania's security by reinforcing its air defense systems.

These new F-16s, alongside logistical support and services, contribute to the country's ability to fulfill NATO missions, ensuring the safety of Romanian and allied airspace during both peacetime and crises, under NATO command, the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

The purchase is part of the "Multi-role Aircraft for Air Forces" program. Under this program, the Romanian government contracted the Kingdom of Norway for 32 F-16s, ensuring that the aircraft are delivered in operational condition.

These jets will serve as an important bridge, providing defense capabilities for at least a decade before transitioning to fifth-generation fighters.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apărării Naționale; by Alexandru Aioanei, Baza 71 Aeriană)