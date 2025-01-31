Defense

Romania completes 48th Fighter Squadron with latest F-16 arrival from Norway

31 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania received another F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway this week, completing the 48th Fighter Squadron with a full fleet of 16 fighter jets. The aircraft landed at the "General Emanoil Ionescu" 71st Air Base in Câmpia Turzii on Thursday, January 30.

The acquisition is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing Romania's security by reinforcing its air defense systems.

These new F-16s, alongside logistical support and services, contribute to the country's ability to fulfill NATO missions, ensuring the safety of Romanian and allied airspace during both peacetime and crises, under NATO command, the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

The purchase is part of the "Multi-role Aircraft for Air Forces" program. Under this program, the Romanian government contracted the Kingdom of Norway for 32 F-16s, ensuring that the aircraft are delivered in operational condition.

These jets will serve as an important bridge, providing defense capabilities for at least a decade before transitioning to fifth-generation fighters.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apărării Naționale; by Alexandru Aioanei, Baza 71 Aeriană)

Normal
Defense

Romania completes 48th Fighter Squadron with latest F-16 arrival from Norway

31 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania received another F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway this week, completing the 48th Fighter Squadron with a full fleet of 16 fighter jets. The aircraft landed at the "General Emanoil Ionescu" 71st Air Base in Câmpia Turzii on Thursday, January 30.

The acquisition is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing Romania's security by reinforcing its air defense systems.

These new F-16s, alongside logistical support and services, contribute to the country's ability to fulfill NATO missions, ensuring the safety of Romanian and allied airspace during both peacetime and crises, under NATO command, the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

The purchase is part of the "Multi-role Aircraft for Air Forces" program. Under this program, the Romanian government contracted the Kingdom of Norway for 32 F-16s, ensuring that the aircraft are delivered in operational condition.

These jets will serve as an important bridge, providing defense capabilities for at least a decade before transitioning to fifth-generation fighters.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apărării Naționale; by Alexandru Aioanei, Baza 71 Aeriană)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 January 2025
Culture
Romania blocks auction sale of famous El Greco painting, aims to recover it
31 January 2025
M&A
eMAG acquires Orange Money to expand financial services portfolio
31 January 2025
Business
Unilever to move ice cream factory from Bulgaria to Romania
31 January 2025
Tech
nPerf 2024 barometer: Orange provides best mobile internet performances in Romania
31 January 2025
Politics
Romania reaffirms support for Ukraine amid Călin Georgescu’s controversial territorial claims
31 January 2025
Energy
Court rejects Greenpeace's objection to environmental permit for Romania's Neptun Deep offshore gas project
31 January 2025
Macro
Romania publishes 2025 budget planning with 7.04%-of-GDP deficit target
31 January 2025
Justice
Dutch police release photos of two suspects in theft of Romanian gold artifacts from Drents Museum