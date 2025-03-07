Interim president says Romania will not send troops to Ukraine, stresses role as logistics hub

Interim president Ilie Bolojan said that Romania will not send troops to Ukraine but will attend the March 11 defense summit in Paris, announced by the French leader Emmanuel Macron. He also stressed that the country remains a logistics hub, facilitating Ukraine's exports and troop movement if necessary.

"After today's decision, as you mentioned, there will be a meeting in Paris with defense ministers and chiefs of staff to analyze the possibility of establishing a support zone and security guarantees once a peace agreement is reached. I believe Romania's representatives will attend. Not because we will send troops on the ground, as we will not send troops on the ground, to make that unequivocally clear, but because Romania is already a logistical hub, allowing these troops to reach the region if necessary, I emphasize, in Ukraine," Bolojan said after the special European Council meeting on March 6.

"Additionally, we serve as a logistics hub for Ukraine's exports. Therefore, from a military logistics perspective, Romania's presence will be necessary to understand the strategic approach and whether elements related to our infrastructure - such as military bases on Romanian territory or other military infrastructure like ports and airports - might be involved," he added.

The Romanian acting president attended the European Council meeting on Thursday, March 6, where a decision supported unanimously by all 27 members was adopted, with the main idea being that Europe will take on a much larger role in its own defense. Additional defense expenditures will not be included in budget deficits, and a new European instrument, up to EUR 150 billion, will be created to support member states in boosting the defense capabilities that are urgently needed.

"Another important element is the possibility that unspent European funds allocated to states can be redirected to defense expenditures so that they are not lost," Ilie Bolojan mentioned.

"Additionally, the European Investment Bank will be mandated to provide loans for the defense industry and to allow commercial banks affiliated with the European Investment Bank to grant loans to companies in this sector. This would mean that, based on private financing, there should be an integration of the European defense industry and also a development of the national defense industry in each country," he added.

According to him, priority areas for joint procurement have also been established, including drones, missile defense shields, satellites, and military mobility. Strengthening the Eastern Flank, from the Baltic to the Black Sea, has also been designated as a priority, as well as ensuring security at all EU borders.

Also at the European Council meeting, Europe's support for Ukraine was reaffirmed, "so that it is in a strong negotiating position when a ceasefire is reached and, in the next stage, a peace agreement is concluded, ensuring that this ceasefire is not just a pause for rearming and restarting the conflict, but that the resulting peace is fair and lasting," Bolojan stated.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)