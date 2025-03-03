Romanian acting president: Continued support for Ukraine, strengthened defense in Europe agreed at London meeting

In a statement after the leaders’ meeting in London on Sunday, March 2, Romania’s acting president Ilie Bolojan said that several aspects were agreed upon, including continued support for Ukraine and strengthened defense in Europe.

“First, until a ceasefire is reached - meaning an armistice is established - financial and military support for Ukraine will be maintained. Second, European countries are preparing to take on a greater burden for peace in Europe. In this regard, increasing defense budgets in the near future will be considered,” Bolojan said in an official statement.

Moreover, the Romanian leader said that it was agreed that “security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be ensured without support from the United States.”

“These security guarantees are not just for Ukraine but effectively for the entire Eastern Flank, from the Baltic to the Black Sea,” he noted.

In this context, as part of the Transatlantic Partnership, work will be done on a joint plan to ensure security guarantees with strong European involvement while also relying on the support that the United States could provide.

“Furthermore, to establish a ceasefire and an armistice as quickly as possible, resuming dialogue between Ukraine and the United States would contribute to ending the conflict and achieving a ceasefire sooner,” Ilie Bolojan stated.

The countries present agreed to hold further consultations in the next stage and to adopt decisions on this matter by the end of this week.

British prime minister Keir Starmer hosted leaders from across Europe including Turkey, as well as the NATO Secretary General and the presidents of the EU Commission, EU Council, and Canada, in London on March 2 to discuss support for Ukraine. He also confirmed discussions for permanent peace in Ukraine, in partnership with the United States, and increased investment in European defense.

