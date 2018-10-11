Romania’s trade deficit, up 14% in first eight months

Romania’s exports increased by 9.7% in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period of last year, to EUR 45 billion. Meanwhile, imports advanced by 10.4%, to EUR 54 billion.

The trade deficit thus widened by 14% compared to the first eight months of 2017, to EUR 9 billion, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In August, exports grew by 4.3% compared to August 2017, to EUR 5.13 billion, while imports went up 9%, to EUR 6.53 billion, thus resulting a trade deficit of about EUR 1.4 billion.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)