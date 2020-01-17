Romanian surgeon promoted to partner at large VC firm in London

London-based venture capital (CV) firm Atomico has promoted Romanian Irina Haivas to partner after she has led several important investments for the firm in the healthcare sector, techcrunch.com reported.
Irina Haivas joined Atomico in late 2018 and has led the firm’s investments in companies such as Healx, a U.K.-based startup using AI to help discover new treatments for rare diseases, Accurx, a messaging service for doctor surgeries, and Kheiron Medical Technologies, a machine-learning startup helping to support radiologists.
“Haivas will continue investing in “frontier technologies” and deep tech-driven enterprise companies, but in her new role will also lead Atomico’s investments in the area of healthcare and Biology 2.0, the term the VC uses to describe companies applying engineering and computer science principles and tools to biological problems,” techcrunch.com wrote.
Irina Haivas trained as a doctor and was a surgical fellow at Harvard Medical School before completing a Master’s in International Health Policy at the London School of Economics. Before joining Atomico, she worked at investment firms such as GHO Capital Partners and Bain & Co in Europe and the U.S., and for medical engineering company Medtronic.
(Photo source: Atomico.com)
