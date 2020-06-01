Ro Insider
Romanian appointed CEO of Avon as sale to Natura & Co closes
06 January 2020
Romanian Angela Cretu has been appointed CEO of beauty company Avon following the closure of the company’s acquisition by Brazil's Natura & Co.

Cretu is responsible for the business outside of Latin America and for the oversight of the Avon brand globally. She was previously the general manager of Avon Central Europe, where she led a mix of 19 mature and emerging countries.

She joined Avon 20 years ago following several sales roles in the FMCG industry, and built up a career from sales manager and country lead to VP of Global Business Model Innovation at the New York headquarters.

She has also held positions as general manager of three out of six Avon clusters in the last decade: Eastern Europe, Turkey, Middle East and Africa and Central Europe.

She graduated from the Academy of Economic Studies, Economic Cybernetics, Statistics and Informatics in Bucharest. She also completed an executive education program at the London Business School.

In May of last year, Natura announced it had reached an agreement to buy Avon, thus creating the world’s fourth-largest beauty company. In 2013 Natura acquired Australian luxury skin care brand Aesop. In 2017, it acquired The Body Shop from L’Oreal.

(Photo: Marian Mocanu | Dreamstime.com)

40