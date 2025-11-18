Romanian pesident convenes Supreme Defence Council for November 24 meeting

Romania’s president Nicuşor Dan has convened a meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence for November 24, the Presidency announced on November 17. The session will examine key strategic documents and national security priorities for the period ahead.

The agenda includes the National Defence Strategy for 2025–2030 and the Strategic Defence Analysis, two documents that outline Romania’s medium-term security framework.

The revised National Defence Strategy was recently submitted by the Presidency in draft form and reintroduces anticorruption as a security topic. The proposal defines the intelligence services’ role as providers of information without involving them in subsequent stages of investigation and prosecution, a point that has drawn varied reactions as the subject remains sensitive. The draft specifies the limits of the intelligence services’ contributions in this area.

The council will also review a report on national actions to prevent and combat drug trafficking and consumption during the first seven months of 2025, an issue classified as a national security risk. Officials are expected to assess measures taken to reduce drug supply and demand and to evaluate the effectiveness of cross-institutional cooperation during the period under review.

Assessment of risks, threats, and vulnerabilities forecast for 2026 will also be presented, covering developments with potential impact on Romania’s internal and external security environment. The analysis includes projected geopolitical, military, cyber, and hybrid risks, according to the Presidency.

The session will further examine the consolidated report on Romania’s participation in NATO’s Crisis Management Exercise CMX-25. The annual exercise tests the Alliance’s procedures for coordinating political and military responses in crisis scenarios. It evaluates the ability of national institutions to integrate into NATO’s decision-making framework during simulated emergencies.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)