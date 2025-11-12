Romanian president unveils new national defense strategy, set for Supreme Council review this month

President Nicușor Dan presented Romania’s new National Defense Strategy on Wednesday, November 12, identifying weaknesses in public administration and corruption as key national vulnerabilities, Biziday.ro reported. The strategy, set to open for public debate, is scheduled for review by the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) later this month, on November 24, before being submitted to Parliament.

According to president Dan, the new approach reflects a changing global context marked by the war in Ukraine, rising international tensions, rapid technological developments, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence. He mentioned “solidary independence,” meaning that Romania must protect its national interests abroad while upholding its commitments to allies in the European Union and NATO.

The president highlighted inefficiencies in public administration, noting that decisions are often not data-driven and institutions lack coordination. He called for a more integrated, modern public sector that uses data consistently and fosters innovation rather than defensiveness.

“We need to reverse what I mentioned earlier as a weakness - we must have an administration that works with data, with information that remains consistent a week later, and one that integrates the efforts of its various sectors,” he said, as quoted by Biziday.ro.

Corruption also remains another major challenge, Dan said, weakening both social cohesion and economic performance. He proposed three key actions: improving institutional cooperation, involving intelligence services in data collection on corruption without interfering in judicial processes, and accelerating administrative and legislative reforms to address long-standing issues.

The strategy also outlines responses to emerging threats, including disinformation, resource competition, and sabotage of critical infrastructure, calling for stronger national resilience and better coordination with international partners.

“The main novelty is the shift in economic relations - we are seeing economic protectionism, competition for critical resources, and limitations that were not present in previous years. There is an increase in acts of sabotage and disruption of critical infrastructure, as well as radicalization, fueled including by state actors. Cross-border threats and drug trafficking are also on the rise. We are witnessing stronger effects of climate change. Romania must maintain its partnerships and pursue its interests within the EU and NATO,” Nicușor Dan said.

The president also reassured members of Romania’s military and security institutions that their pension rights would remain protected amid upcoming reforms, urging them not to retire prematurely over uncertainty.

