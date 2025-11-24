Romania has 1,500 state-owned companies, govt. plans unified registry as part of reform

The government is preparing a major overhaul of state-owned companies, deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu announced on Monday, November 24, unveiling plans for a unified registry and initial reforms targeting 10 key enterprises. According to her, Romania currently has 1,502 state-owned companies, including 230 at central level and 1,272 under local authorities.

Among central entities, 83 companies account for the largest historical losses, totaling an estimated RON 14 billion, Oana Gheorghiu said, as quoted by News.ro.

“Today is an important day for me, a day in which I had the opportunity to meet with the ministers and the National Committee for the Reform of State-Owned Companies, a committee that has existed for some time but has now been reactivated. Within this committee, I presented the architecture of the reform of state-owned companies as we envision it,” she said.

The official further stated that the effort aims to eliminate interim management across all state companies by March 31, 2026, as required under Romania’s EU recovery plan, and to begin restructuring at least three companies by August 31, 2026.

A new “sectoral map” will guide decisions on restructuring and on the state’s future presence in various economic areas.

Further on, Gheorghiu added that the reform architecture strengthens the role of the National Committee and of AMEPIP, the agency overseeing state-company governance, alongside the Ministry of Finance, which will assess fiscal risks.

The government also plans to create a unified registry of state-owned companies, updated monthly with financial data. Gheorghiu said this tool will give authorities a real-time overview of state assets and complement existing monitoring mechanisms.

The reform process will start with a pilot group of 10 companies, namely four in the energy sector and six in transport. The list is expected to be finalized this week, the deputy prime minister said.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)