Finance

Romania's government moves to collect the EUR 1.8 bln claims against 250 SOEs 

03 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's tax collection agency ANAF announced that it will initiate a campaign to notify and guide the 249 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which accumulated aggregated tax arrears of RON 9.42 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) as of the end of October. Unless they pay their dues by the end of November, ANAF warned it would take "the measures provided by law," including forced execution.

Two weeks ago, ANAF informed public institutions and authorities, with unpaid tax debts until August 31, 2025, in a total amount of RON 582.9 million, that they must pay these obligations, Profit.ro reported.

State-owned companies may request the installment payment of debts under an existing procedure, in compliance with the conditions provided for in Chapter IV of Title VII of the Fiscal Procedure Code. 

"At the same time, we inform state-owned companies that failure to pay outstanding tax obligations by the end of November 2025 will cause ANAF to take the necessary steps provided by law, to recover them, including the initiation or continuation, as the case may be, of enforcement measures," ANAF said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romania's government moves to collect the EUR 1.8 bln claims against 250 SOEs 

03 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's tax collection agency ANAF announced that it will initiate a campaign to notify and guide the 249 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which accumulated aggregated tax arrears of RON 9.42 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) as of the end of October. Unless they pay their dues by the end of November, ANAF warned it would take "the measures provided by law," including forced execution.

Two weeks ago, ANAF informed public institutions and authorities, with unpaid tax debts until August 31, 2025, in a total amount of RON 582.9 million, that they must pay these obligations, Profit.ro reported.

State-owned companies may request the installment payment of debts under an existing procedure, in compliance with the conditions provided for in Chapter IV of Title VII of the Fiscal Procedure Code. 

"At the same time, we inform state-owned companies that failure to pay outstanding tax obligations by the end of November 2025 will cause ANAF to take the necessary steps provided by law, to recover them, including the initiation or continuation, as the case may be, of enforcement measures," ANAF said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 November 2025
Culture
John Malkovich and Sean Bean attend gala premiere of ‘The Yellow Tie’ in Bucharest
03 November 2025
Transport
Dacia aims for Car of the Year 2026 with new Bigster model
03 November 2025
Society
Children’s choir performs controversial song in Romania’s new National Cathedral
03 November 2025
Defense
US lawmakers reportedly move to block Pentagon plan to reduce troops in Romania
03 November 2025
Business
Austria’s bicycle producer Simplon to open factory in Timișoara next year
03 November 2025
Politics
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects Bucharest mayoral elections as “a farce”
03 November 2025
Politics
2025 Bucharest mayoral election: Who are the candidates?
31 October 2025
Sports
Romania submits bid to host Europa League final in 2028 or 2029