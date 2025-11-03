Romania's government moves to collect the EUR 1.8 bln claims against 250 SOEs 

Romania's tax collection agency ANAF announced that it will initiate a campaign to notify and guide the 249 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which accumulated aggregated tax arrears of RON 9.42 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) as of the end of October. Unless they pay their dues by the end of November, ANAF warned it would take "the measures provided by law," including forced execution.

Two weeks ago, ANAF informed public institutions and authorities, with unpaid tax debts until August 31, 2025, in a total amount of RON 582.9 million, that they must pay these obligations, Profit.ro reported.

State-owned companies may request the installment payment of debts under an existing procedure, in compliance with the conditions provided for in Chapter IV of Title VII of the Fiscal Procedure Code.

"At the same time, we inform state-owned companies that failure to pay outstanding tax obligations by the end of November 2025 will cause ANAF to take the necessary steps provided by law, to recover them, including the initiation or continuation, as the case may be, of enforcement measures," ANAF said.

