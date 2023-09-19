Romania sends 55 tons of humanitarian aid to Lybia

The Ministry of National Defense recently announced that the Romanian Air Force will resume the transportation of humanitarian aid to Libya after the country was struck by Storm Daniel.

"On Monday, September 18, two C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Force took off from the 'Comandor aviator Gheorghe Bănciulescu' 90th Airlift Base, bound for Benghazi, Libya, to transport the second batch of aid that Romania is sending as free international assistance to this country, which has been severely affected by catastrophic floods," the Ministry of National Defense stated in a press release.

The Romanian Air Force has planned to perform a total of six flights on this route, transporting a combined total of 55 tons of goods, including food products and shelter items. The flights are carried out through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism

The European Union is set to provide additional humanitarian assistance worth EUR 5.2 million to Libya, a country severely affected by recent floods. The funds will go to humanitarian organizations operating in Libya to provide shelters, food, water, medicines, and sanitation facilities.

Storm Daniel hit Libya on September 10, after previously affecting Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey. Two dams were breached in the mountains near the port of Derna, resulting in extensive damage to the city. The death toll has reached over 11,300, with nearly as many still missing.

The EU's financial support for Libya to mitigate the devastating effects of the passage of Storm Daniel totals EUR 5.7 million. Additionally, some EU member states have sent humanitarian aid and expert teams to the disaster-stricken area.

(Photo source: MApN)