Moldova to receive RON 4.2 mln from Romania for development and humanitarian assistance

The Republic of Moldova will benefit from a financing of RON 4.28 million (over EUR 860,000) from Romania, from the total budget allocated to the annual plan for international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance for the year 2023, the Romanian government announced.

"The plan for 2023 was approved during the government meeting on March 9, 2023. The Republic of Moldova continues to remain the priority beneficiary of Romania's policy of international cooperation for bilateral development," reads the government's announcement, quoted by Agerpres.

Following the update, the Republic of Moldova will benefit from a financing of RON 4.285 million, which represents 29.68% of the total budget allocated to the Plan for 2023, the same source said.

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)