Politics

Romania sends back to post its Ambassador to Vienna

20 January 2023
Romania sent back to Vienna its Ambassador Emil Hurezeanu as a sign that it remains open to dialogue and seeks to facilitate a dynamic dialogue along all available channels, G4media.ro reported.

Romania called Hurezeanu from Vienna on December 9, immediately after Austria vetoed Romania's Schengen candidacy.

On January 19, President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (who has constantly backed Romania's candidacy), at the initiative of the Austrian side. The subject of the discussion was Austria's negative vote on Romania's Schengen membership. Following the conversation, President Iohannis decided to send Hurezeanu back to Vienna.

During the conversation with his Austrian counterpart, President Iohannis highlighted Romania is looking forward to seeing Austria's current position changed as soon as possible so that the Austrian government adopts a constructive and cooperation-oriented attitude supportive of Romania's quick accession to Schengen this year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Virgil Simonescu)

Romania sent back to Vienna its Ambassador Emil Hurezeanu as a sign that it remains open to dialogue and seeks to facilitate a dynamic dialogue along all available channels, G4media.ro reported.

Romania called Hurezeanu from Vienna on December 9, immediately after Austria vetoed Romania's Schengen candidacy.

On January 19, President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen (who has constantly backed Romania's candidacy), at the initiative of the Austrian side. The subject of the discussion was Austria's negative vote on Romania's Schengen membership. Following the conversation, President Iohannis decided to send Hurezeanu back to Vienna.

During the conversation with his Austrian counterpart, President Iohannis highlighted Romania is looking forward to seeing Austria's current position changed as soon as possible so that the Austrian government adopts a constructive and cooperation-oriented attitude supportive of Romania's quick accession to Schengen this year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Virgil Simonescu)

