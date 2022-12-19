Politics

Romania's ambassador not to return to Vienna until Austria shows good faith on Schengen topic

19 December 2022
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) does not consider the re-sending of Romania's ambassador to Austria, and Romanian officials do not intend to resume dialogue with the Austrian authorities on the subject of Schengen, government sources said on December 16, according to News.ro. Romania's ambassador to Austria is to remain in the country for a while.

"The MAE does not consider sending the ambassador back to his post until the Austrian side shows signs that it wants to resume the dialogue", specified the cited sources.

According to them, the Bucharest Government will not resume discussions with their Austrian counterparts until after they initiate the dialogue. At that time, the Romanian ambassador from Austria could also be sent back to his post.

Romania's ambassador to Austria was recalled to the country after Austria blocked, by veto, Romania's accession to Schengen

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

