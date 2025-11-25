Events

Romania selects its first-ever Bocuse d’Or team this week

25 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is preparing to select its first-ever national team for the Bocuse d’Or, marking the country’s official debut in the prestigious culinary competition. The Bocuse d’Or Romania National Selection will take place on November 27 in Brașov, where five teams will compete over six hours for a single place in the 2026 Bocuse d’Or Europe event in Marseille.

Only ten European teams will advance from Marseille to the 2027 Bocuse d’Or World Final in Lyon.

Organized by the National Association of Chefs and Pastry Chefs in Tourism (ANBCT) - the only Romanian body recognized by Bocuse d’Or/SIRHA Lyon - the competition brings forward young chefs already distinguished in global contests such as the IKA Culinary Olympics or the Global Chefs Challenge.

Each team includes a professional chef, a commis born after January 2004, and a coach overseeing strategy and coordination with the jury. 

The five competing chefs are Vasilică-Marinică Bejenaru, Bogdan Cozma, Emanuel Mocan, Laurențiu Neamțu, and Mihai Ciprian Necula, each supported by a dedicated coach and commis. Their dishes will be judged by an international tasting panel featuring Michelin-awarded chefs, former Bocuse d’Or finalists, and leaders of national culinary teams. The kitchen jury will evaluate technique, organization, hygiene, and compliance with competition rules.

With Romania entering the Bocuse d’Or circuit for the first time, the winning team in Brașov will carry the country’s culinary ambitions to the European stage in 2026 - and potentially to Lyon in 2027 for the world final.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers, BOCUSE D’OR 2025 GL EVENTS)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romania selects its first-ever Bocuse d’Or team this week

25 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is preparing to select its first-ever national team for the Bocuse d’Or, marking the country’s official debut in the prestigious culinary competition. The Bocuse d’Or Romania National Selection will take place on November 27 in Brașov, where five teams will compete over six hours for a single place in the 2026 Bocuse d’Or Europe event in Marseille.

Only ten European teams will advance from Marseille to the 2027 Bocuse d’Or World Final in Lyon.

Organized by the National Association of Chefs and Pastry Chefs in Tourism (ANBCT) - the only Romanian body recognized by Bocuse d’Or/SIRHA Lyon - the competition brings forward young chefs already distinguished in global contests such as the IKA Culinary Olympics or the Global Chefs Challenge.

Each team includes a professional chef, a commis born after January 2004, and a coach overseeing strategy and coordination with the jury. 

The five competing chefs are Vasilică-Marinică Bejenaru, Bogdan Cozma, Emanuel Mocan, Laurențiu Neamțu, and Mihai Ciprian Necula, each supported by a dedicated coach and commis. Their dishes will be judged by an international tasting panel featuring Michelin-awarded chefs, former Bocuse d’Or finalists, and leaders of national culinary teams. The kitchen jury will evaluate technique, organization, hygiene, and compliance with competition rules.

With Romania entering the Bocuse d’Or circuit for the first time, the winning team in Brașov will carry the country’s culinary ambitions to the European stage in 2026 - and potentially to Lyon in 2027 for the world final.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers, BOCUSE D’OR 2025 GL EVENTS)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 November 2025
Events
Romania selects its first-ever Bocuse d’Or team this week
25 November 2025
Defense
Romania's Defense Council endorses new national strategy and subsequent documents
25 November 2025
Defense
Romania aims to become second military power on NATO eastern flank, defense minister says
25 November 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea proposes EUR 500 mln IPO at Bucharest Airports to finance new terminal
25 November 2025
Transport
Dacia Sandero returns as Europe’s best-selling car in October
25 November 2025
Defense
Update: Romania scrambles jets after drone incursions, minister says unarmed drone found in Vaslui
25 November 2025
Society
Draft law in Romania aims to ban euthanasia of healthy dogs under new animal welfare reforms
24 November 2025
Macro
Romania has 1,500 state-owned companies, govt. plans unified registry as part of reform