Romania takes global culinary stage with first selection at Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026

Romania has been officially selected to compete at Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026, marking the first time the country will take part in the world’s most prestigious culinary competition. There will be 20 participating nations at the European edition, which will take place in Marseille, France, in March 2026.

The countries that qualify in Marseille will advance to the Grand Finale in Lyon, scheduled for January 2027.

Romania’s participation was made possible through the efforts of the National Association of Chefs and Pastry Chefs in Tourism (ANBCT), the only Romanian organization officially recognized by SIRHA/Bocuse d’Or.

ANBCT has also opened registrations for the National Selection Bocuse d’Or Romania, which will take place on November 27, 2025, in Brașov. Applications are open online, with finalists to be announced on October 27.

“This is a historic moment for Romanian gastronomy. It took time, numerous discussions, and proof that Romania can meet the rigorous criteria imposed by Bocuse d’Or - from organization and transparency to professional consistency and long-term vision,” said Chef Cezar Munteanu, President of ANBCT.

“Bocuse d’Or represents the ultimate stage of global culinary art, and the fact that Romania will be there means recognition, trust, and respect for everyone who believed in this journey and our collective work. We want to show that Romania is not only a country of rich traditions but also one capable of transforming them into art, innovation, and performance.”

This year’s competition theme, “Tradition Reinterpreted,” challenges chefs to create dishes that combine Romania’s culinary heritage with innovation and sustainability. The mandatory ingredients - sturgeon, champignon mushrooms, and Jerusalem artichoke - were chosen to highlight local sourcing and balance between tradition and modern fine dining.

The national competition will be judged by an international panel of professionals with experience in the Bocuse d’Or circuit, ensuring that the evaluation follows the standards of the global network, according to the press release. Participants will be assessed on taste, creativity, presentation, sustainability, and technical execution.

Regarded as the most prestigious culinary competition in the world, the Bocuse d’Or brings together every two years the planet’s most talented chefs in a grand showcase of culinary excellence. Founded in 1987 by the legendary Chef Paul Bocuse, the competition has, over nearly four decades, gathered participants from more than 70 countries, while only 52 chefs have ever claimed the ultimate title.

(Photo source: press release)