Romanian students won four gold medals and a silver one at this year’s International Physics Olympiad, held in Switzerland.

The performance comes days after Romanian constants got first place in Europe and fifth worldwide at the International Math Olympiad.

“Another exceptional result on the part of Romanian students! At the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO2022), the Romanian team obtained an exceptional result, ranking 2nd in the world, by far the best team in Europe,” said education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu, cited by G4Media.

The Romanian delegation was coordinated by professor Dr. Delia Constanţa Davidescu and associate professor Dr. Adrian Dafinei. The team also had the support of the ministry of education and of the Romanian Physics Society.

The 52nd edition of the Olympiad brought together 369 participants from countries all around the world. China took first place, with five gold medals, while Romania tied with South Korea for second, both with four gold medals and a silver one. The US team came in third, with three gold medals and two silver ones.

Among European countries, Germany came after Romania, with two gold and two silver medals, along with a bronze one, followed by Bulgaria and Hungary, each with one gold medal.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Team Romania from ipho2022.com/gallery/)