Romania takes first place in Europe, fifth worldwide at International Math Olympiad

Romania's mathematics team won first place in Europe and 5th place worldwide at the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022.

"The best performance in the last 25 years!" - education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu wrote on social media. He congratulated the six Romanian students, half of whom are in the 10th grade and half in the 11th grade, as well as the teachers and the coordinator of the Romanian Mathematics Group, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Cătălin Gherghe.

This year, the International Mathematical Olympiad was held in Oslo. 105 countries participated.

"The first places were occupied by China and Korea, followed by the US and Vietnam. Romania won two gold and four silver medals," Cîmpeanu added.

The International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held annually in a different country. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from 5 continents.

(Photo Source: event photo)