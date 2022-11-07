Politics

Romania seals contract for 32 F-16 refurbished aircraft from Norway

07 November 2022
The Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced in a press release on November 4 that it signed the EUR 388 mln contract for the purchase of 32 F-16 aircraft from the Government of Norway.

The agreement includes the 32 F-16 aircraft in the M6.5.2 configuration, spare engines and logistical support. Although Norway's F-16s are older and have been used more (40 years), according to MApN, they are in a better configuration than the 17 that Romania now operates.

Currently, the Romanian Air Force has 17 F-16 aircraft, purchased from Portugal, in the M5.2R configuration, which will also be upgraded to the M6.6 configuration with the contribution of the US.

The permit from the US, which supports the purchase of the 32 F-16 aircraft from Norway, should be received by the end of this year. The aircraft will be delivered within three years, with the first units expected by the end of 2023.

Romania's Air Force will use the F-16 fleet until switching to the newer gen-5 aircraft. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calinescu Silviu/Dreamstime.com)

