Romania's Govt. adopts draft bill for the purchase of 32 F-16 fighters from Norway

Romania's Government adopted on Thursday, June 16, a draft law for the purchase of 32 F-16 military aircraft from Norway.

The fighters will be delivered in operating state, and the Romanian Defense Ministry plans to use them for at least ten years while preparing for the transition to 5th generation aircraft.

The contract will include initial logistic support and a complementary package of goods and services provided by the US Government, according to a press release issued by the Defense Ministry.

The contract is estimated at EUR 454 million without VAT.

(Photo source: Calinescu Silviu/Dreamstime.com)