Romania plans to open Science and Technology Office in Silicon Valley

The government approved on Friday, November 11, a memorandum for establishing a network of Romanian Offices for Science and Technology in several countries of the world, similar to the one already functioning in Brussels. According to research minister Sebastian Burduja, such an office is also to be set up in the US, in Silicon Valley.

The minister explained that the authorities are working to identify the legal form through which Romania could open such an office on American territory, and then a government decision will be adopted in this sense, Edupedu.ro reported.

“Romania has a strategic partnership with the United States on several dimensions, one of them being precisely the enhancement of these academic exchanges and the area of entrepreneurship, innovation, research,” minister Burduja said after the November 11 government meeting.

“We have a precedent in Brussels. Since 2006, under the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, there has been a Romanian Science and Technology Office in Brussels, which connects us to the European environment,” he added.

Sebastian Burduja also said that looking at what other European countries have done, such as Denmark, France, Germany, but also smaller countries like Slovenia, the local authorities also “felt the need to have such a representative office in Silicon Valley, in the first phase.” Later on, Romanian officials will also evaluate the possibility of a similar approach in Israel, Japan, and South Korea.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)