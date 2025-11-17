Romania loses 1–3 to Bosnia and Herzegovina, World Cup path shifts to playoffs

Romania lost 1-3 to Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica on Saturday, November 15, a result that ends its chances of finishing second in its 2026 World Cup qualifying group and pushes the national team toward the playoff route.

Daniel Bîrligea opened the scoring shortly before halftime, but Bosnia and Herzegovina equalized early in the second half and took control after Denis Drăguș was sent off just three minutes after coming on. The hosts then added two more goals to seal the win.

Despite the defeat, Romania remains in contention for a place at the 2026 World Cup through the UEFA playoffs, secured thanks to its group win in the Nations League. According to the Romanian Football Federation (FRF), the team is to be placed in Pot 4 for the draw scheduled for Thursday in Zurich, joining the four Nations League group winners that did not finish in the top two of their qualifying groups.

The playoff format involves 16 teams, namely 12 runners-up from the European qualifying groups and four Nations League group winners, competing in single-leg semifinals and finals. Romania is to face an opponent from Pot 1 away from home on March 26, 2026, with the final set for March 31.

The updated FIFA rankings will determine the final seeding for Pots 1–3 after the last round of qualifiers. Based on standings at the end of the match in Zenica, potential opponents for Romania included Italy, Turkey, Poland, and Hungary, though final matches played between November 16 and 18 may change the composition, with Germany, Denmark, Ukraine, or Wales also possible contenders.

The Romanian team will conclude its qualifying campaign on Tuesday with a home match against San Marino.

The Romanian Football Federation also issued a statement after the match condemning the hostile atmosphere in Zenica, including xenophobic chants, the booing of the Romanian national anthem, and what it described as poor organizational conditions. The federation said discriminatory chants began during the warm-up and continued throughout the match, prompting referee Michael Oliver to activate UEFA’s anti-discrimination protocol only after repeated complaints from Romania’s staff. The FRF also criticized what it called the aggressive post-match evacuation of Romanian supporters.

At the same time, the federation expressed regret regarding an offensive banner displayed by a group of Romanian fans while traveling to Bosnia and Herzegovina, stressing that such actions do not represent the values of Romanian supporters.

(Photo source: Frf.ro)