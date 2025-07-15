Romanian defense minister salutes US decision to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine

Romanian defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu welcomed US president Donald Trump’s decision to continue supporting Ukraine with modern weaponry, including Patriot systems, on Monday, July 14.

The minister noted that the announcement made by president Trump and NATO secretary general Mark Rutte regarding the delivery of weapons to Ukraine is a strong signal to the Kremlin.

“Ukraine is also fighting for Romania’s borders, for Europe’s security. The attack in Chernivtsi (Cernăuți), in the city where thousands of ethnic Romanians live, was yet another proof that Russia is not seeking peace, but terror,” Moșteanu said on his X page.

The Romanian official added that “if Putin does not stop the aggression, harsh economic sanctions will follow. We support this direction. Only a free Ukraine guarantees a safe Romania. Romania, through the Bolojan government, is committed to increasing the defense budget and continuing reforms for the modernization of the army."

On Monday, July 14, during a meeting with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, Trump stated that Washington and the European Union had reached an agreement regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Trump told reporters he had become deeply frustrated with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as he continues to bomb Ukrainian cities. He said the "top of the line" equipment, including Patriot missile systems and batteries, would be arriving in Ukraine very soon.

He also threatened Russia with 100% tariffs on trade if a ceasefire is not reached within 50 days. There is, however, very little trade between the US and Russia.

In reply, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US leader. “I am grateful to president Trump for his willingness to support the protection of our people’s lives,” Zelensky said in his video address.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)