Romania eyes SAFE funding to revive Mangalia shipyard and boost defence production

Romania’s minister of economy Radu Miruță said on November 3 that a share of the funds allocated to the country under the European Commission’s Security Action For Europe (SAFE) programme could be used to revitalise the Mangalia shipyard and strengthen the country’s defence and transport infrastructure, Economedia.ro reported.

“We are in discussions for armaments, the naval area, the infantry fighting vehicle, the assault weapon, drones,” Miruță stated.

He explained that Romania’s allocation under the SAFE scheme is divided into two components: around EUR 11 billion for military production and approximately EUR 5 billion for transport infrastructure, which supports the national defence industry by ensuring the logistics necessary for moving military equipment.

The minister emphasised that the Mangalia shipyard, which has faced financial difficulties in recent years, could benefit from the naval investment component.

He added that Romania is analysing all potential projects in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Presidential Administration to identify the most efficient ways to supply the army with essential equipment.

Miruță also said that the government ordinance concerning investments financed from the SAFE programme is designed to accelerate and simplify procedures for the modernisation of the national defence industry.

“The ordinance was sent to the advising ministries last week. All ministries have approved it. The prime minister has sent it to the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT), as such legislative measures must obtain CSAT approval before being adopted by the government,” the minister explained.

He further reiterated that the government’s goal is to ensure that the new wave of European funding strengthens both Romania’s industrial base and its role in regional defence production, while offering a potential lifeline for strategic facilities such as Mangalia.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)