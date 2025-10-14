Romania’s Interior Ministry plans investments worth EUR 3 bln through the SAFE mechanism

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs launched proposals for investments worth roughly EUR 3 billion for the period 2026-2030, focused on weaponry, drones, mobility, cybersecurity, and the protection of critical infrastructure. The investments will be made through the Security Action for Europe (or SAFE) program launched by the European Commission.

The initiative, essentially an EUR 150 billion soft loans fund meant for defense, was launched earlier this year to counter Russian threats. Romania was preliminarily allocated EUR 16.7 billion through the fund.

Romania’s Interior Ministry, which coordinates the country's police forces, said the EUR 3 billion will help it manage emergencies, public order, and civil protection, increasing interoperability with European partners and national resilience, according to News.ro.

Aside from military expenses, the SAFE mechanism provides funding for modern equipment and technologies intended for the police, gendarmerie, rapid response services, and civil protection, supporting the modernization of infrastructure and the fulfillment of EU commitments.

The projects include advanced surveillance systems, protective and mobility equipment, monitoring drones, and technologies for emergency management and secure communications, which have dual applicability in both peacetime and conflict situations.

The EUR 3 billion will be divided equally between Public Order and Safety and Emergency Situations and Civil Protection, with EUR 1.4 billion each. The acquisitions will also bolster the national industry through partnerships and technological transfers, the Ministry adds.

(Photo source: Mihai Neacsu | Dreamstime.com)