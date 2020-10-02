Romania fail to qualify for Fed Cup Finals after losing match against Russia

Romania will not play the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest this April, as the Romanian team lost the match against Russia this past weekend.

With Romanian tennis star Simona Halep and other top players missing from the court for various reasons, Romania didn’t manage to win the Fed Cup Qualifier against Russia. The matches were played on February 7-8 in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca.

Russia began with a victory against Romania on Friday, February 7, when Ekaterina Alexandrova beat Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-4. However, the day ended with the score 1-1 after Romanian Ana Bogdan scored an important 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 triumph over Veronika Kudermetova.

The second day started with the match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Ana Bogdan, which the Russian won in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. However, Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian managed to beat Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the second match of the day, bringing the overall score to 2-2.

Russia won the doubles match, however, bringing the overall score to 3-2 and booking their ticket to Budapest.

The Fed Cup Finals will be organized in Budapest between April 14 and April 19.

(Photo source: Fedcup.com)