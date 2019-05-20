Romania wins first place at International Robotics Championship in South Africa

The team made up of AutoVortex and AutoVortex Fan Courier brought Romania the first place at the International Robotics Championship in South Africa, AutoVortex Romania announced on their Facebook page.

AutoVortex is a robotics club that represents Romania at international competitions and consists of students from the "Tudor Vianu" National College, local Wall-street.ro reported. They won several important prizes so far, such as the first place at the 2011 and 2012 Eastern Europe Championship at the American School in Bucharest or the silver medal at the championship in Russia in 2012. At the World Championship of the same year, they managed to finish second after the United States.

In 2013, AutoVortex performed even better, especially in Europe: third place in Germany and first place in the Netherlands. They also took revenge in Russia and ended the competition on the first place.

They kept winning important prizes in the following years and started 2019 with very good results as well, winning in January new awards at a robotics championship in South Korea.

[email protected]