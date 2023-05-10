Defense

Romania retires MiG-21 LanceR jets

10 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is going ahead with its plans to retire the MiG-21 LanceR jets. The Ministry of Defense officially announced that the Romanian Air Force would no longer fly these aircraft as of Monday, May 15.

The move is based on a decision of the Supreme National Defense Council to make an "accelerated transition" to F-16s.

"The last flights with the MiG-21 LanceR aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force will take place on Monday, May 15, as they will be taken out of service based on the CSAT Decision no. 083/2022," the ministry said.

To mark the aircraft's retirement, ceremonies will be held simultaneously at the 71st "General Emanoil Ionescu" Air Base, Campia Turzii, and the 86th "Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniţă" Air Base, Borcea, on Monday. At the end of the festivities, the jets will take off for the last time, being scheduled to fly to another air base in Bacau, where they will be withdrawn from service.

The Romanian Air Force will continue to fly the F-16 fighter jets, including during air policing missions.

In April 2022, Romania suspended all MiG-21 LanceR flight operations due to their "considerably high rate of accidents." One of the most serious incidents happened just the month before, when a MiG-21 LanceR crashed during an air patrol mission, killing the pilot. The IAR 330-Puma helicopter sent to find the missing MiG also crashed, and all seven crew members lost their lives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania retires MiG-21 LanceR jets

10 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is going ahead with its plans to retire the MiG-21 LanceR jets. The Ministry of Defense officially announced that the Romanian Air Force would no longer fly these aircraft as of Monday, May 15.

The move is based on a decision of the Supreme National Defense Council to make an "accelerated transition" to F-16s.

"The last flights with the MiG-21 LanceR aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force will take place on Monday, May 15, as they will be taken out of service based on the CSAT Decision no. 083/2022," the ministry said.

To mark the aircraft's retirement, ceremonies will be held simultaneously at the 71st "General Emanoil Ionescu" Air Base, Campia Turzii, and the 86th "Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniţă" Air Base, Borcea, on Monday. At the end of the festivities, the jets will take off for the last time, being scheduled to fly to another air base in Bacau, where they will be withdrawn from service.

The Romanian Air Force will continue to fly the F-16 fighter jets, including during air policing missions.

In April 2022, Romania suspended all MiG-21 LanceR flight operations due to their "considerably high rate of accidents." One of the most serious incidents happened just the month before, when a MiG-21 LanceR crashed during an air patrol mission, killing the pilot. The IAR 330-Puma helicopter sent to find the missing MiG also crashed, and all seven crew members lost their lives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange