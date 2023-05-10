Romania retires MiG-21 LanceR jets

Romania is going ahead with its plans to retire the MiG-21 LanceR jets. The Ministry of Defense officially announced that the Romanian Air Force would no longer fly these aircraft as of Monday, May 15.

The move is based on a decision of the Supreme National Defense Council to make an "accelerated transition" to F-16s.

"The last flights with the MiG-21 LanceR aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force will take place on Monday, May 15, as they will be taken out of service based on the CSAT Decision no. 083/2022," the ministry said.

To mark the aircraft's retirement, ceremonies will be held simultaneously at the 71st "General Emanoil Ionescu" Air Base, Campia Turzii, and the 86th "Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniţă" Air Base, Borcea, on Monday. At the end of the festivities, the jets will take off for the last time, being scheduled to fly to another air base in Bacau, where they will be withdrawn from service.

The Romanian Air Force will continue to fly the F-16 fighter jets, including during air policing missions.

In April 2022, Romania suspended all MiG-21 LanceR flight operations due to their "considerably high rate of accidents." One of the most serious incidents happened just the month before, when a MiG-21 LanceR crashed during an air patrol mission, killing the pilot. The IAR 330-Puma helicopter sent to find the missing MiG also crashed, and all seven crew members lost their lives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)