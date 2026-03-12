Macro

Romania’s retail sales down 9.1% y/y in January

12 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retail sales volume in Romania dropped by 9.1% y/y in January, according to the statistics office INS. The first high energy bills received in this season, the wages rising significantly slower than prices for two consecutive quarters last year, and the gloomy outlook for a broad category of households (retired persons, public sector employees) eroded the propensity for consumption, and the first restrictions were in the non-essential segments. 

In 2025, the sales edged up a mere 0.2% y/y on average, with the annual growth rate entering the negative area in Q4 (-3.3% y/y).

The decline in sales was driven in January by households restricting non-essential purchases of non-food goods and car fuels, while the less volatile food sales have remained on a mild negative trend, where they have been for a year and a half. 

In seasonally and workday adjusted terms, the retail sales dropped by 3.7% m/m – a plunge of a magnitude close to the 4.0% m/m drop in consumption prompted by the VAT rate hike last August (when households supposedly carried out procurements in advance). Monthly data confirm the concentration of spending restrictions in the segments of non-food goods and car fuels.

Seasonally and workday adjusted sales in January were still 10% above the 2021 average and superior to the sales in any months until January 2024 – when something unexpected and nearly unexplainable happened: the non-food sales rose by 8.6% m/m with no particular reason and not as part of a highly volatile episode further reversed. On the contrary, the non-food sales further advanced through 2024 at a fast pace to moderate slightly through 2025 and plunge in January 2026.

The sales of non-food goods contracted by 11.3% y/y (-5.5% m/m) in January, remaining still more than 18% above the average 2021 monthly level (seasonally adjusted terms). 

The sales of food are more stable and decreased by only 4.0% y/y (-0.1% m/m) in January, remaining still nearly 5% above the average 2021 level. The food sales in Romania were significantly hit by the VAT rate last August when they saw a permanent 3.7% m/m contraction to later remain inferior to any monthly reading in 2023-2025. While the sales in every category dropped last August, the sales of non-food goods and car fuels have partly recovered later.

The sales of car fuels declined by 13.8% y/y (-5.8% m/m) in January, but they were still 7.7% above the average 2021 level. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s retail sales down 9.1% y/y in January

12 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retail sales volume in Romania dropped by 9.1% y/y in January, according to the statistics office INS. The first high energy bills received in this season, the wages rising significantly slower than prices for two consecutive quarters last year, and the gloomy outlook for a broad category of households (retired persons, public sector employees) eroded the propensity for consumption, and the first restrictions were in the non-essential segments. 

In 2025, the sales edged up a mere 0.2% y/y on average, with the annual growth rate entering the negative area in Q4 (-3.3% y/y).

The decline in sales was driven in January by households restricting non-essential purchases of non-food goods and car fuels, while the less volatile food sales have remained on a mild negative trend, where they have been for a year and a half. 

In seasonally and workday adjusted terms, the retail sales dropped by 3.7% m/m – a plunge of a magnitude close to the 4.0% m/m drop in consumption prompted by the VAT rate hike last August (when households supposedly carried out procurements in advance). Monthly data confirm the concentration of spending restrictions in the segments of non-food goods and car fuels.

Seasonally and workday adjusted sales in January were still 10% above the 2021 average and superior to the sales in any months until January 2024 – when something unexpected and nearly unexplainable happened: the non-food sales rose by 8.6% m/m with no particular reason and not as part of a highly volatile episode further reversed. On the contrary, the non-food sales further advanced through 2024 at a fast pace to moderate slightly through 2025 and plunge in January 2026.

The sales of non-food goods contracted by 11.3% y/y (-5.5% m/m) in January, remaining still more than 18% above the average 2021 monthly level (seasonally adjusted terms). 

The sales of food are more stable and decreased by only 4.0% y/y (-0.1% m/m) in January, remaining still nearly 5% above the average 2021 level. The food sales in Romania were significantly hit by the VAT rate last August when they saw a permanent 3.7% m/m contraction to later remain inferior to any monthly reading in 2023-2025. While the sales in every category dropped last August, the sales of non-food goods and car fuels have partly recovered later.

The sales of car fuels declined by 13.8% y/y (-5.8% m/m) in January, but they were still 7.7% above the average 2021 level. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 March 2026
Politics
Survey: Majority of Romanians think govt should maintain balance between EU and US
12 March 2026
Events
Bucharest to host Eurovision Pre-Party in April
12 March 2026
Agriculture
Romania to export a third of its dairy products to China, minister says
12 March 2026
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United Properties buys land near Nashville for first US project
12 March 2026
Energy
Romania’s OMV Petrom extends Black Sea exposure by entering Han Tervel project
12 March 2026
Transport
Romanian Allview Auto launches 4City urban electric car with 300 km range, drivable from age 16
12 March 2026
Politics
Update: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Romania for high-level talks on security, cooperation
11 March 2026
Energy
Romania to nearly triple its nuclear energy production in the next 10 years, minister says