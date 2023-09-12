Healthcare

Romania gives up EUR 740 mln Resilience Facility grants for hospitals, must borrow more

12 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Out of the EUR 2.1 billion reduction in the volume of grants extended to Romania under the Resilience Facility, EUR 740 million is money earmarked for investments in hospitals. This is part of the revised Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), sent by Romania to Brussels for endorsement following consultations between national and European authorities.

Romania's volume of Resilience grants was cut, given its better-than-expected economic growth in 2021.

Thus, the volume of grants for the segment of hospitals drops from EUR 2.45 billion to EUR 1.7 billion. Consequently, the number of hospitals scheduled for modernisation or expansion under the scheme drops from 27 to 21.

Minister of health Alexandru Rafila (Social Democrat)  claims that the government will borrow the EUR 740 million no longer available under the Resilience Facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Hotnews.ro reported.

However, finance minister Marcel Bolos (Liberal, former minister of European projects] said that Romania will anyway not be able to use the money made available for hospitals under the Resilience Facility. "Maybe it's better to admit that they don't have time now to build these hospitals because they don't have the physical time, the projects aren't ready, and we can relocate that money elsewhere."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Romania gives up EUR 740 mln Resilience Facility grants for hospitals, must borrow more

12 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Out of the EUR 2.1 billion reduction in the volume of grants extended to Romania under the Resilience Facility, EUR 740 million is money earmarked for investments in hospitals. This is part of the revised Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), sent by Romania to Brussels for endorsement following consultations between national and European authorities.

Romania's volume of Resilience grants was cut, given its better-than-expected economic growth in 2021.

Thus, the volume of grants for the segment of hospitals drops from EUR 2.45 billion to EUR 1.7 billion. Consequently, the number of hospitals scheduled for modernisation or expansion under the scheme drops from 27 to 21.

Minister of health Alexandru Rafila (Social Democrat)  claims that the government will borrow the EUR 740 million no longer available under the Resilience Facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Hotnews.ro reported.

However, finance minister Marcel Bolos (Liberal, former minister of European projects] said that Romania will anyway not be able to use the money made available for hospitals under the Resilience Facility. "Maybe it's better to admit that they don't have time now to build these hospitals because they don't have the physical time, the projects aren't ready, and we can relocate that money elsewhere."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover
14 August 2023
Macro
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest