Works at EUR 56 mln Burn Center in Bucharest to kick off in September

The Romanian Ministry of Health announced that minister Alexandru Rafila signed the contract for the construction of a new Center for Major Burns in Bucharest. The works are set to start in the first week of September, and the new facility, which requires an investment of EUR 56 million, will operate within the “Grigore Alexandrescu” Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children.

The new building will have two operating rooms for severe burn patients, ten beds for critical patients, 16 post-critical ICU beds and ten beds for microsurgery and reconstructive surgery. A new specialized outpatient clinic will also operate within the center.

The investment, part of the project carried out by the Ministry of Health with the World Bank, is to be completed in 26 months.

“The construction and completion of the centers for major burns is an important component of the investment and development projects of the health system in Romania, which the Ministry of Health carries out in partnership with local authorities throughout the country,” health minister Alexandru Rafila said.

A Center for Major Burns is also being built in Timisoara. In addition, the ministry said that the contract for the construction of a similar facility in Targu Mures is to be signed by the end of the year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)