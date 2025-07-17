Romania’s Finance Ministry managed to attract RON 681.3 million and EUR 192 million (totaling RON 1.65 billion or EUR 326 million) through the sixth offering of government Fidelis bonds for retail investors. The new bonds were listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, an event marked on Thursday, July 17, at the BVB headquarters.

According to finance minister Alexandru Nazare, interest in the Fidelis bonds remains high this year, over the operations of the previous year.

“This year, we introduced the possibility for blood donors to access bonds in euros, expanding the social component of the program. This decision comes in continuation of the Ministry of Finance's efforts to transform the Fidelis program not only into a savings instrument, but also into a platform for capitalizing civic involvement,” said the minister.

According to the official, the bond issuance supports the liquidity of the capital market and, at the same time, encourages a culture of solidarity and active participation in economic and social life.

“Since the launch of this program in August 2020, Fidelis government bonds have become an important pillar in building the confidence of Romanian investors and in familiarizing them with the mechanisms of the Bucharest Stock Exchange,” said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange president.

Out of the nearly 250,000 investors in the capital market, over 55,000 investors held only Fidelis government bonds in their portfolio at the end of March.

“In the secondary market, we recorded nearly 240,000 transactions with Fidelis government bonds, worth about RON 4.8 billion, or 9% of the nominal value of the listed issues. We see that Fidelis plays a major role in increasing the number of investors, in line with our objective of ensuring a modern, deep, and inclusive capital market,” stated Remus Vulpescu, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The sixth issuance of the Fidelis bonds took place between July 4 and 11, and Romanians placed over 17,000 subscription orders, for both RON-denominated and EUR-denominated government bonds.

(Photo source: press release)