Romanian politicians salute CCR's ruling on Calin Georgescu but are split on interpretations

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the unanimous decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR) judges on banning the presidential candidacy of far-right politician Calin Georgescu "closes an extremely tense and dangerous episode" that Romania has experienced in recent months.

He also said that the peaceful protests of those supporting Georgescu demonstrate that the country has "the resources to return to a normal social climate, in which everyone has the right to express their point of view in a civilized public debate."

However, the democratic opposition blamed the "corrupt" ruling coalition formed by the Social Democratic (PSD) and Liberal (PSD) parties and the weak state institutions that contributed to the "chaos" generated by the far-right activists and Calin Georgescu.

"Today's Constitutional Court decision is the logical consequence of the decision to annul the December 6 elections. A weak state could not prevent the annulment of the elections and could not explain it with overwhelming evidence for all Romanians after three months," Bucharest mayor and presidential candidate Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook on March 11 after CCR rejected Georgescu's appeal.

"The Romanian state is weak and vulnerable. It must change. Romanians are divided and angry. And that must change. It is the mission of the future president to restart the anti-corruption fight and rebuild bridges in society," he added.

CCR's decision should not be the end, the leader of the reformist party USR and presidential candidate Elena Lasconi argued. She said on Tuesday, after the CCR's decision to ban Calin Georgescu's candidacy, that he "must be held criminally accountable for all the deeds he has been accused of in recent months."

"I hope that the CCR decision is just a first step. Calin Georgescu must be held criminally accountable for all the deeds he is accused of in recent months, and the institutions that have been brought to their knees by the wave of disinformation must regain their credibility! Romanians need to regain their trust in institutions!" Lasconi said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)