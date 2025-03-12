Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu reacts to presidential election ban: "My mission has been fulfilled"

Far-right, pro-Russia politician Călin Georgescu responded on Tuesday evening, March 11, after the Constitutional Court (CCR) upheld a decision to ban him from running in the upcoming presidential elections. In a video statement, he said his mission had been fulfilled, claiming he had "exposed the demon in all its hideousness."

In a final and binding ruling, the top court rejected on Tuesday all challenges against the Central Electoral Bureau's (BEC) decision to invalidate Georgescu's candidacy. As a result, the far-right parties that had been backing him now have to find a new candidate by the legal deadline of March 15.

"You are the ones who must choose what you want for the future, and I hope you do so from now on with full awareness," Georgescu said, as quoted by News.ro.

He emphasized that his campaign was never about him but about the Romanian people. "It was never about the man Călin Georgescu. It could have been anyone else," he stated, insisting that the political system does not accept outsiders.

Further on, he argued that the system does not tolerate those who speak the truth or challenge its structure. "For the first time in 35 years, I stood with you and spoke about corruption, the restricted rights of the people, and the injustices we endure," he said, outlining his vision for Romania's independence, centered on food, water, and energy self-sufficiency.

The former candidate also expressed frustration with Romania's reliance on external powers. "For 35 years, we have depended on the European Union for money, NATO for security, and the United States for salvation. Now, we find ourselves unable to decide for ourselves," he stated.

In the same video message, Georgescu described his campaign as a call for national awakening, urging Romanians to take responsibility for their future. "This was my mission: to expose the reality we live in. The Romanian people have awakened in consciousness, and now they can save themselves," he stated.

He warned that freedom in Romania and Europe is under threat, pointing to past restrictions during the pandemic as a test of public obedience.

"If you wish to support a candidate, do so as your conscience dictates. In these moments, democracy and freedom are struggling to survive, and we must show that our choice matters until the very end," he urged.

Concluding his statement, Călin Georgescu reaffirmed his belief that his mission has been fulfilled.

"I consider that my mission has been fulfilled. I have exposed the demon in all its hideousness through everything I was able to do with my entire being. Now that you have seen what hell looks like, it is up to each of you whether you make a pact with the devil or remain faithful to God," he said. "We are the people, and we remain Romania."

Most of the recent polls were showing Georgescu as the possible winner of the elections. However, he is currently facing a criminal probe, being investigated under judicial supervision. On February 26, the General Prosecutor's Office announced that legal proceedings had been initiated against him for multiple offenses, including incitement to actions against constitutional order, spreading false information, falsifying financial disclosure statements regarding campaign funding, initiating or supporting fascist, racist, or xenophobic organizations, and publicly promoting the cult of individuals convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Romania holds presidential elections on May 4, followed by a run-off on May 18. The deadline for submitting presidential candidacies is March 15.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)