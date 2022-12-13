Romania will be able to produce enough ammunition for the entire region, minister says

Romania will continue investments in the defense sector in 2023 so that it gains the capacity to produce enough ammunition for its internal needs and even cover demand in the region, according to economy minister Florin Spătaru.

The statement was made during debates on the ministry’s budget for next year. By continuing investments and modernization projects in the defense sector, Spătaru argued, Romania’s aging state-owned arms manufacturers will become competitive, even profitable.

“We’ve made investments worth RON 400 mln (EUR 81 mln) in production lines, for ammunition in particular, and mobile conveyors in 2022. We will continue investments in the Plopeni Mechanical Plant, and the Cugir Mechanical Plant. We also have plans for an investment made in partnership with a foreign investor at Electromecanica Ploiesti in 2023,” the minister said, cited by Economedia.

“Through these investments, Romania will have the capacity to produce enough ammunition to cover the needs of the country's defense sector with regard to both small caliber ammunition and large caliber ammunition. We will also be able to cover the ammunition demand in the region,” he added.

The Romanian government aims to revive the country’s defense sector through a series of partnerships with “prominent foreign companies,” aside from public investments. Local defense firms should, by the end of the process, be able to ensure the necessary equipment, consumables, and maintenance for the Defense Ministry.

Members of Parliament sitting on budgetary commissions recently approved the 2023 draft budget of the Ministry of Economy. Two amendments authored by the opposition were also approved.

(Photo source: Octav Ganea | Inquam Photos)