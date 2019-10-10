Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis called the political parties represented in the Parliament to talks on Friday, October 11, after the Government led by prime minister Viorica Dancila was dismissed on Thursday. He said that, in his opinion, early elections are the best solution.

“Solved! Today, Romania has won. The Romanians vote in the May 26 referendum was fully respected,” Iohannis said.

He congratulated the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the other opposition parties that helped remove the PSD Government.

“I will call the parties for the first round of consultations, tomorrow at 11:00, because we urgently need a new Government,” Iohannis said. “I will propose a solution with a very clear mandate: efficient government until the next elections, regardless of when they take place,” he added.

The president believes that the best solution now is early elections, but admitted that this can only be done through consensus and that he would evaluate if such consensus exists. The USR-PLUS alliance has been the main advocate for early elections and the Liberal party may also support this solution, as the two parties obtained good results in the elections for the European Parliament, in May, and could thus strengthen their positions in the Parliament. However, many MPs, even among those who voted against the Dancila cabinet, may not be willing to accept such a solution, which would reduce their mandates.

“As of this moment, it’s a priority to enforce the best constitutional solution,” Iohannis said, stating the urgent matters that need to be solved in the near future: making the budget for next year, nominating a European commissioner, and organizing the presidential elections. “These are matters that can’t be delayed. I will make a decision respecting the Constitution to ensure Romania’s stability,” Iohannis said.

In the end, he urged Romanians to go and vote, as the battle with PSD is not over. “Voting is the only way to decide Romania’s direction.”

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)