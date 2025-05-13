Romania’s famous Praid Salt Mine still closed due to flooding after heavy rains

The Praid Salt Mine, in central Romania, is still closed to tourists due to the flooding that took place following last week’s rains. Salt extraction activities are also halted due to the risk of collapse, while efforts are underway to remove the water accumulations.

The management announced last week that the salt mine is temporarily closed, and the locality has declared a state of alert until May 22.

At the moment, over 130 firefighters and volunteers are fighting - and have been for a week - to remove the water from the mine’s galleries. While about 40 rescuers were active in the early days, their number has now tripled, with many volunteers joining in to work non-stop, day and night.

However, the volunteers’ mission is made difficult by the neighboring Corund stream, which has been bringing a large amount of debris and wood materials. Water infiltrated the galleries and entered the basement of the mine, which is over 120 meters deep.

Experts from Romania’s waterways authority Apele Romane, alongside those from state salt mine company Salrom, and the County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations in Harghita County, have built a platform for pumps, installed corrugated tubes, and have pumped much of the water out, according to a post by Apele Romane Mures on Facebook.

Attempts were also made to divert the water through the forest nearby, but this method did not work, so the mission is still ongoing.

The mine, 51% of which is owned by the state and 49% by Fondul Proprietatea, is one of the top 10 salt producers in Europe.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apele Romane Mures on Facebook)