Underground city fun: YouTube star MrBeast brings guests to 7-day adventure in Romania’s Turda Salt Mine

Video

YouTube star MrBeast spent seven days in Turda Salt Mine (Salina Turda), one of the most spectacular tourist destinations revealing Romania’s underground wonders, and shared the adventure in a 20-minute video that gathered more than 43 million views on YouTube in over a day.

MrBeast is a 26-year-old vlogger with over 320 million subscribers on YouTube and a multi-million dollar personal fortune.

The video shot in Romania’s Turda Salt Mine this summer is titled 7 Days Exploring An Underground City.

Accompanied by other famous YouTubers and content creators, MrBeast and his guests sleep in the salt mine and explore its secret tunnels, chambers, and attractions like the underground lake or the mini golf. A rather scary adventure, it turns out, as they reach lesser-known parts of Romania’s famous tourist destination.

“We are spending the next seven days in this massive underground city. Although it may look like something straight out of the future, this city is built inside of a mine dating back over 1000 years ago and with countless uncharted tunnels and chambers. Who knows what horrors we’ll run into,” MrBeats says at the start of the video.

The first guest of the Romanian underground adventure is JiDion. Sam and Colby, both major fans of exploring abandoned and haunted places, join the fun on day 3, ready to discover the mine’s 1000-year-old tunnel system.

Day 4 arrives, and with it, “the biggest Twitch streamer on the planet”: Kai Cenat. Then, the next day Logan Paul joins the fun, followed on day 6 by Vikkstar123 and IShowSpeed.

Turda Salt Mine, which opened in the 17th century and was from its very beginning one of the most important in Transylvania, started to decline after 1840 due to the big competition from the salt mine in Ocna Mures. It was used as a bomb shelter during World War II and as a storage space after the end of the war. It was turned into a theme park after 1992, and now its recreation facilities include a Ferris wheel, a mini golf course, a lake with paddle boats, a bowling alley, an amphitheater, sports fields, and ping pong tables. Currently, roughly 600,000 tourists visit Turda Salt Mine every year.

The famous salt mine will expand under a project set to kick off in 2025. The plan is to open another mine to tourists, which, local authorities say, would double the number of visitors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from YouTube video)