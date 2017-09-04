Romania’s Govt. launches portal for jobs in EU institutions

Romania’s Ministry of European Affairs has launched a new section for job opportunities in EU institutions on the Afacerieuropene.mae.ro website.

The new section is part of a website that centralizes the vacancies announced by the public institutions in Romania, said European affairs minister Victor Negrescu. The full list of available posts is updated weekly and can be accessed at Afacerieuropene.mae.ro/oportunitati.

More than 40,000 people from all EU member states work in the European public administration. The EU institutions provide both permanent and temporary jobs, as well as contractual jobs. The standard method of recruiting permanent and contractual staff in EU institutions is competition.

