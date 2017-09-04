22 °C
Bucharest
Sep 04, 20:12

Romania’s Govt. launches portal for jobs in EU institutions

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s Ministry of European Affairs has launched a new section for job opportunities in EU institutions on the Afacerieuropene.mae.ro website.

The new section is part of a website that centralizes the vacancies announced by the public institutions in Romania, said European affairs minister Victor Negrescu. The full list of available posts is updated weekly and can be accessed at Afacerieuropene.mae.ro/oportunitati.

More than 40,000 people from all EU member states work in the European public administration. The EU institutions provide both permanent and temporary jobs, as well as contractual jobs. The standard method of recruiting permanent and contractual staff in EU institutions is competition.

[email protected]

(photo source: Afacerieuropene.mae.ro)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list