Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 11:24
Social

About 44% of Romania’s population gained immunity to COVID-19, health official says

21 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to the latest estimates quoted by Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, about 44% of Romania's population gained immunity to COVID-19, either through vaccination or after infection with the virus. The highest rates, of over 60%, are registered in the counties of Cluj and Ilfov, and in Bucharest, the health official also said, according to Mediafax.

According to the same estimates, more than 20% of the population in 25 counties developed immunity to COVID-19, while in 11 counties, the rate is over 40%. Three counties have a rate of over 50%.

The calculation base used for these estimates was the resident population of Romania on January 1, 2020, meaning 19.3 million persons.

According to the official report, a total of over 4.89 million people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by July 20, and most of them (4.74 million) are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, a total of over 1.08 million cases of infection were confirmed by tests in Romania by July 20, and more than 1.04 million patients were declared cured. Ninety-five people tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Health minister Ioana Mihaila said on Tuesday that the rate of infection is expected to increase in Romania and stressed the importance of sufficient vaccine coverage.

"We can't have an exact date when the fourth wave will appear or reach its peak, but taking into account what happened in other countries - for example in the UK we now have about 45,000 new infections a day -, and considering that the incidence of Delta strain infections is also increasing in Romania, yes, we estimate that we will also have an increase in the infection rate," Mihaila said, Digi24 reported.

She also said that the vaccines offer protection against severe forms of infections and mortality risk. At the moment, the authorities are expecting recommendations from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control regarding the possible administration of a booster shot.

Prime minister Florin Citu also said that the specialists are analyzing the possibility of administering the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania.

"We also have vaccines for a third dose. We are waiting for the decision, but the specialists are considering this. They will tell us when it must be administered. This is the direction in which the discussions are going," Citu said, quoted by Digi24.

He also said that the only way to get ready for a possible fourth wave is to get the vaccine.

According to the prime minister, the government plans to ease more restrictions from August 1, especially for outdoor events, to allow a higher number of participants.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/RO Vaccinare)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 11:24
Social

About 44% of Romania’s population gained immunity to COVID-19, health official says

21 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to the latest estimates quoted by Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, about 44% of Romania's population gained immunity to COVID-19, either through vaccination or after infection with the virus. The highest rates, of over 60%, are registered in the counties of Cluj and Ilfov, and in Bucharest, the health official also said, according to Mediafax.

According to the same estimates, more than 20% of the population in 25 counties developed immunity to COVID-19, while in 11 counties, the rate is over 40%. Three counties have a rate of over 50%.

The calculation base used for these estimates was the resident population of Romania on January 1, 2020, meaning 19.3 million persons.

According to the official report, a total of over 4.89 million people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by July 20, and most of them (4.74 million) are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, a total of over 1.08 million cases of infection were confirmed by tests in Romania by July 20, and more than 1.04 million patients were declared cured. Ninety-five people tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Health minister Ioana Mihaila said on Tuesday that the rate of infection is expected to increase in Romania and stressed the importance of sufficient vaccine coverage.

"We can't have an exact date when the fourth wave will appear or reach its peak, but taking into account what happened in other countries - for example in the UK we now have about 45,000 new infections a day -, and considering that the incidence of Delta strain infections is also increasing in Romania, yes, we estimate that we will also have an increase in the infection rate," Mihaila said, Digi24 reported.

She also said that the vaccines offer protection against severe forms of infections and mortality risk. At the moment, the authorities are expecting recommendations from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control regarding the possible administration of a booster shot.

Prime minister Florin Citu also said that the specialists are analyzing the possibility of administering the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania.

"We also have vaccines for a third dose. We are waiting for the decision, but the specialists are considering this. They will tell us when it must be administered. This is the direction in which the discussions are going," Citu said, quoted by Digi24.

He also said that the only way to get ready for a possible fourth wave is to get the vaccine.

According to the prime minister, the government plans to ease more restrictions from August 1, especially for outdoor events, to allow a higher number of participants.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/RO Vaccinare)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks