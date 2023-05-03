Romanian Liberal Party rules out “any form of progressive taxation”

Alina Gorghiu, the interim president of the Romanian Senate and vice president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on May 2 that the position of her party excludes any kind of progressive taxation. Still, at the same time, it does not rule out cutting some expenses of the public budget that “are not justified”.

Gorghiu thus echoes previous statements of influential PNL members, who in the past defined progressive taxation as a “red line” that can not be crossed without damaging the party’s identity.

“We are still the party that protects the private environment, private entrepreneurs, and employees in the private sector,” she said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

The vast majority of employees paid the minimum statutory wage are in the private sector, though, despite the protection extended by Gorghiu’s party.

As regards the specific cutting of specific expenses, Alina Gorghiu said that it is the government that “should carry out an analysis.”

She said that from what she understood, the proposals from the ministries and institutions had been submitted, and they are to be centralized and evaluated.

