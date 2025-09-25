Politics

Romania's PM Ilie Bolojan denies resignation plans linked to legislation of key bills

25 September 2025

Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan stated on September 24, in a press conference, that the government developed the projects in the second package of budgetary measures "seeking to observe all constitutional provisions" and stressed that he is not considering resigning, even if the Constitutional Court (CCR) were to reject one of the laws.

"I've constantly seen discussions about resignation, but that's not what I'm thinking about now. I'm thinking about the measures we need to take in the coming period, how to get our country out of the water, how to develop, and political stability plays an important role in this," said Bolojan.

The head of government stated that he will remain in office "as long as I can do something relevant," adding that if he ever decides to resign, he will announce it personally.

On September 24, the Constitutional Court rejected the objections filed by the opposition parties against the law on the reorganisation of the market regulators ANCOM, ANRE, and ASF and postponed until October 8 the decision on the other four laws adopted by the government and approved by the parliament under accelerated procedures, including a key one regarding magistrates' pensions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan stated on September 24, in a press conference, that the government developed the projects in the second package of budgetary measures "seeking to observe all constitutional provisions" and stressed that he is not considering resigning, even if the Constitutional Court (CCR) were to reject one of the laws.

"I've constantly seen discussions about resignation, but that's not what I'm thinking about now. I'm thinking about the measures we need to take in the coming period, how to get our country out of the water, how to develop, and political stability plays an important role in this," said Bolojan.

The head of government stated that he will remain in office "as long as I can do something relevant," adding that if he ever decides to resign, he will announce it personally.

On September 24, the Constitutional Court rejected the objections filed by the opposition parties against the law on the reorganisation of the market regulators ANCOM, ANRE, and ASF and postponed until October 8 the decision on the other four laws adopted by the government and approved by the parliament under accelerated procedures, including a key one regarding magistrates' pensions.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

