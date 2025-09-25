Justice

Romania's Constitutional Court defers ruling on magistrates' pensions bill

25 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Constitutional Court of Romania, at its meeting on September 24, has postponed until October 8 the decision on four of the five laws in the second package of budgetary measures proposed by the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan, including the key law regarding magistrates' pensions, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Parliament already approved the five draft laws, but they were referred to the Constitutional Court: the law on magistrates' pensions by the High Court (ICCJ), before the vote in Parliament, and the other four by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) after the vote.

The judges of the Court rejected the objections to the law on streamlining the activities of market regulators (ANRE, ASF, ANCOM), according to a CCR press release.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan warned that if the law on magistrates' pensions is rejected by the CCR, he will resign, claiming that the government he leads would lose its legitimacy to initiate other reforms. Other political leaders made similar statements as well. 

PM Bolojan also warned he would step down unless the local administration reform is backed by the ruling coalition in the form of the elimination of 13,000 employees.

However, following the negotiations mediated by president Nicusor Dan on September 22 among the members of the ruling parties, the tensions within the ruling coalition have eased, which supposedly includes a more relaxed view on the magistrates' pensions legislation. 

Labour minister Florin Manole explained that even if the Constitutional Court upholds objections to the bill, there is still time to amend it in Parliament and have it promulgated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romania's Constitutional Court defers ruling on magistrates' pensions bill

25 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Constitutional Court of Romania, at its meeting on September 24, has postponed until October 8 the decision on four of the five laws in the second package of budgetary measures proposed by the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan, including the key law regarding magistrates' pensions, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Parliament already approved the five draft laws, but they were referred to the Constitutional Court: the law on magistrates' pensions by the High Court (ICCJ), before the vote in Parliament, and the other four by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) after the vote.

The judges of the Court rejected the objections to the law on streamlining the activities of market regulators (ANRE, ASF, ANCOM), according to a CCR press release.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan warned that if the law on magistrates' pensions is rejected by the CCR, he will resign, claiming that the government he leads would lose its legitimacy to initiate other reforms. Other political leaders made similar statements as well. 

PM Bolojan also warned he would step down unless the local administration reform is backed by the ruling coalition in the form of the elimination of 13,000 employees.

However, following the negotiations mediated by president Nicusor Dan on September 22 among the members of the ruling parties, the tensions within the ruling coalition have eased, which supposedly includes a more relaxed view on the magistrates' pensions legislation. 

Labour minister Florin Manole explained that even if the Constitutional Court upholds objections to the bill, there is still time to amend it in Parliament and have it promulgated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 September 2025
Justice
Romania's Constitutional Court defers ruling on magistrates' pensions bill
25 September 2025
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica secures EUR 620 mln loans to refurbish and expand Cernavoda nuclear plant
25 September 2025
Macro
Romania gets EC's nod for 8.4% of GDP budget deficit this year
25 September 2025
Culture
Romanian documentary ‘TATA’ to premiere on HBO Max in October
25 September 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan urges Moldovan citizens in Romania to vote in key parliamentary elections
24 September 2025
Justice
Update: Romanian mercenary leader Horațiu Potra reportedly detained in Dubai
24 September 2025
Healthcare
Hospitals in Romania required to install panic buttons in each ward
24 September 2025
Tech
Romanian e-learning company Ascendia joins Google AI for GovTech program with LIVRESQ