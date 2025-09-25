Romania's Constitutional Court defers ruling on magistrates' pensions bill

The Constitutional Court of Romania, at its meeting on September 24, has postponed until October 8 the decision on four of the five laws in the second package of budgetary measures proposed by the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan, including the key law regarding magistrates' pensions, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Parliament already approved the five draft laws, but they were referred to the Constitutional Court: the law on magistrates' pensions by the High Court (ICCJ), before the vote in Parliament, and the other four by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) after the vote.

The judges of the Court rejected the objections to the law on streamlining the activities of market regulators (ANRE, ASF, ANCOM), according to a CCR press release.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan warned that if the law on magistrates' pensions is rejected by the CCR, he will resign, claiming that the government he leads would lose its legitimacy to initiate other reforms. Other political leaders made similar statements as well.

PM Bolojan also warned he would step down unless the local administration reform is backed by the ruling coalition in the form of the elimination of 13,000 employees.

However, following the negotiations mediated by president Nicusor Dan on September 22 among the members of the ruling parties, the tensions within the ruling coalition have eased, which supposedly includes a more relaxed view on the magistrates' pensions legislation.

Labour minister Florin Manole explained that even if the Constitutional Court upholds objections to the bill, there is still time to amend it in Parliament and have it promulgated.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)