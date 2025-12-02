Romania picks its first-ever team for Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026

Romania has chosen its first team to compete in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or Europe culinary competition, marking the country’s official entry into the global Bocuse d’Or circuit. Chef Vasilică Bejenaru, together with coach Liviu Preda and commis Andrei Fabian Lupoi, won the inaugural National Selection held last week in Brașov.

The team will represent Romania at Bocuse d’Or Europe 2026, scheduled for March in Marseille. Their performance impressed an international jury of renowned chefs and earned them two special awards: Best Platter and Best Commis, the latter awarded to Andrei Fabian Lupoi, the youngest competitor in the event.

Vasilică Bejenaru, Executive Chef at Kronwell Hotel Brașov and a medalist at the 2024 IKA Culinary Olympics, led the team through nearly six hours of continuous cooking. Coach Liviu Preda, who has more than 30 years of international experience, guided the strategy, while commis Lupoi supported the preparation and presentation of the dishes.

“I am deeply grateful to all my colleagues and, above all, to my family. Honestly, I didn’t want anything more from this competition than to show, together with all those who competed, that great things can be achieved in Romania. I knew it would be difficult, but we worked tirelessly, and we will continue to work even harder,” said Chef Vasilică Bejenaru.

Second place in the national selection went to the team led by Chef Bogdan Cozma of Black Barn Restaurant in Zărnești. The team was coached by Dadiana Munteanu, a double medalist in international competitions, with commis Miron Andrei Nicolae, Head Chef at D.A.R Events in Botoșani.

Third place was awarded to the team of Chef Emanuel Mocan, one of Romania’s most decorated young chefs. The team included coach Dragoș Bercea and commis Alexia Stan, a Culinary Business Management graduate from Manchester Metropolitan University and sous-chef at One Soul Brașov. The team also received the Special Award for Best Plate.

Chef Cezar Munteanu, President of ANBCT (National Association of Chefs and Pastry Chefs in Tourism) Romania and organizer of the national competition, said the event marked an important moment for Romanian gastronomy, noting the determination and emotion he witnessed among the competing teams.

The competition was judged by an international panel that included chefs with Michelin distinctions, Green Star recognitions, and experience in global culinary contests. Jury members included Svetlana Riškova, who served as president, Gianluca Tomasi, Frank Widmann, István Veres, Henrik Sebok CMC, George Crăciun, Nico Lontras, Joseph Hadad, Alex Iacob, and Peter Bartosz.

An honorary jury representing Selgros Romania, METRO Romania, and Balvanyos Resort also participated, expressing support for Romania’s entry into the Bocuse d’Or network.

(Photo source: the organizers)