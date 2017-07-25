Romania, first place in Europe at International Physics Olympiad

The Romanian students have repeated the exceptional successes registered during the last two years at the International Physics Olympiad, winning five medals at the 2017 edition of the competition.

Four of the medals were gold, and one was silver, according to the Romanian Ministry of Education. Thus, Romania took the first place in Europe once again and was among the first five countries in the world.

Anca Dragulescu, Razvan Octavian Radu (who won bronze in 2015), Petru Codrut, and Andrei Radu won the gold medals, while Sebastian Leontica got the silver.

The 48th edition of the International Physics Olympiad took place in Indonesia between July 16 and July 24. A total of 424 students from 88 countries participated in the competition.

The Romanian students achieved great results at the other international Olympiads they participated in. For example, earlier this month, Romania’s team has won four medals – three gold and one silver – at the 2017 edition of the Central European Olympiad in Informatics (CEOI). The event was organized in Ljubljana, Slovenia, from July 10 to July 15.

Romanian students win six gold, silver medals at Junior Balkan Math Olympiad

Irina Marica, [email protected]