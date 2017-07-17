Gold, silver for Romania at Central European Informatics Olympiad

Romania’s team has won four medals – three gold and one silver – at the 2017 edition of the Central European Olympiad in Informatics (CEOI) organized in Ljubljana, Slovenia, from July 10 to July 15.

Costin Andrei Oncesu, Tamio Vesa Nakajima, and Andrei Popa represented Romania and won gold medals, while Andrei Costin Constantinescu won silver.

Romania also came first in the unofficial medal ranking, according to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Education. In the ranking based on points, Romania was second after Poland.

This year’s edition of the Olympiad attracted 58 participants from 14 countries. Under the rules, each state may register a team of up to four students aged under 19. The host county can have two teams.

The competition is structured on two tests, scheduled on different days, during which the students have to solve three problems. Each test has a duration of five hours.

Romania hosted the first edition of the Central European Olympiad in Informatics back in 1994, at Cluj-Napoca.

Romanian students win six gold, silver medals at Junior Balkan Math Olympiad

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Edu.ro)