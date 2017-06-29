32.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 29, 23:22

Romanian students win six gold, silver medals at Junior Balkan Math Olympiad

by Irina Marica
Romanian students have won six medals at the recent Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad organized in Varna, Bulgaria, three of which were gold and three silver.

Romania ranked first among all participant countries, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.

Tudor Darius Cardas, a student from Botosani, and Tran Bach Nguyen and Sebastian Mihai Simon, both students in Bucharest, won the gold medals, while Paul Becsi, Andrei Tiberiu Pantea, and Marginean Andrei Theodore got silver.

The Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad is an annual competition for highschool students in the Balkan states. Competitors from 19 countries attended this year’s edition.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Edu.ro)

