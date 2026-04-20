New Dinamo Bucharest stadium to be named after Mircea Lucescu in tribute to Romanian football legend

The future stadium of local football club Dinamo Bucharest (CS Dinamo București) will be named after Mircea Lucescu, interior minister Cătălin Predoiu announced, as a tribute to one of the most influential figures in Romanian and international football. The initiative comes after the coach’s passing earlier this month at the age of 80.

In an official statement, minister Predoiu described the decision as a gesture of recognition for a career spanning more than five decades, highlighting Mircea Lucescu’s impact both as a player and as a coach. He said the naming of the stadium is meant to honor not only the trophies won, but also the legacy of discipline, innovation, and leadership that defined Lucescu’s work across multiple generations.

Mircea Lucescu, widely regarded as one of the most successful Romanian coaches, led top clubs across Europe and achieved major international success, most notably with Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won numerous titles, including the 2009 UEFA Cup. Over his career, he also coached teams such as Inter Milan, Galatasaray, and Beșiktaş, as well as the Romanian national team.

Beyond results on the pitch, officials mentioned Lucescu’s role as a mentor and builder of football culture, credited with shaping generations of players and promoting a long-term vision of performance.

The announcement came after Mircea Lucescu’s death on April 7 at the age of 80, following a medical emergency. He was buried with military honors at Bellu Cemetery.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com