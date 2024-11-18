Number of retired Romanians with social benefits decreases in October

The total number of recipients of social benefits for retired persons was, in October 2024, 925,865 – 2,322 lower compared to the previous month, according to the data provided by the National Public Pension House (CNPP) and quoted by Economica.net. Of these, 832,693 were pensioners covered by the public system, and 93,172 were from the former farmers' pension system.

In the case of pensioners from the public system, the average social benefit received from the state budget was RON 527. The highest values ​​were recorded in the counties of Maramureş (RON 611), Cluj (RON 594), Bistriţa-Năsăud (RON 591), Hunedoara (RON 598), and Prahova (RON 586).

The most beneficiaries of this allowance were in Bucharest - respectively 38,782 - and in the counties of Suceava (34,808 pensioners), Iaşi (30,799), Dolj (29,771), Prahova (27,550), and Bacău (26,939).

As far as agricultural retirees are concerned, the average social allowance received from the state budget was RON 343, with the highest value being recorded in the counties of Ilfov (RON 483), Gorj (RON 440), Hunedoara (RON 420) and in District 2 of Bucharest (RON 432).

According to CNPP, the largest number of recipients among agricultural pensioners was recorded in Iaşi county (6,387 people), followed by Botoşani (6,156), Dolj (5,863), Olt (5,477), and Teleorman (5,401) counties.

The CNPP explained that the monthly social benefit, called "Social allowance for pensioners," is paid according to Law 196/2009 to recipients of the public pension system, whose income from pensions and other allowances, combined, are below the value of RON 1,281.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)